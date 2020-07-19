/
/
/
Nia Sharma: From blue eyeshadow to black lips; the actress' experimental BEAUTY looks deserve a shoutout
Nia Sharma is one of the most popular stars in the TV industry. She enjoys a massive fan following that adores her for their impeccable beauty and charm. Take a look at times she pulled off unconventional makeup looks like a true stunner!
Ekta Varma
Updated: July 19, 2020 12:01 pm
1 / 16
Take a look at Nia Sharma's most mesmerising beauty looks
Nia Sharma is amongst the most popular and well-known stars in the TV industry. She made her on-screen debut with the show Kaali but her major rise to fame was her role in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai co-starring Krystle D'Souza and Karan Tacker. She went on to deliver some amazing performances in shows like Jamai Raja, Meri Durga and Ishq Mein Marjawan. The actress is also quite active on social media and keeps treating her fans with some of the most amazing pictures from her vacations, parties, shows and more. Nia started her career about a decade ago and has been doing well ever since. The actress recently resumed shooting post the long lockdown at home and shared a pic from her vanity. With the amazing sans makeup look, she wrote, "Cut to- 3 months later...back to set, my Vanityyyyyyyyyyyyy!! #naagin4 (Jaan hatheli pe lekar)." She has super flawless skin and follows strict regimes to take care of it. In an interview, she opened up and shared all about her makeup hacks! Nia Sharma's makeup hacks include applying matte lipsticks to make your lips look plump instantly. For festive and wedding looks, she likes to opt blingy outfits with huge flowers on her hair. Nia also shares a personal memory of how she knew nothing about makeup when she first walked into the TV industry. Nia was asked if she has any home remedies for improving the skin. She spoke of how she thinks there is no time for that. She moves on saying she is not a big fan of home remedies and packs. She believes in quick solutions and would like products that give instant results. The actress often floors her fans with her splendid beauty looks! She is undeniably the most experimental with her makeup and excels in all her trials! From the most unconventional lip shades to a white eye shadow, she pulls it all with ease! Speaking of that, we have compiled for you some of her best makeup looks that will leave you enthralled with her beauty and take some notes for your next beauty look!
Photo Credit : instagram
2 / 16
White kajal
She pulls off a white kajal like no one else!
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 16
Let your lips do the talking
While she made a statement with her eyes and long lashes, her bright red lip stole the show.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 16
Those lenses are on point
With light muted shades of lips and lenses with black long lashes, she will leave you mesmerised.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 16
The highlighted cheekbones on point
"Problems get resolved by Highlighting the Issues...oh! In my case (Cheekbone)" wrote Nia with this pic.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 16
Dark pink lip shades
She is truly the OG queen of experimenting with lip shades.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 16
Purple eyes on vacations
She glams up her vacay looks like a pro!
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 16
Muted makeup
Going subtle, she opted for muted shades and a light makeup that highlighted her coloured hair!
Photo Credit : Instagram
9 / 16
Here's a complete view into her blue eye look
This is undeniably one of our favourite looks! The blue eye makeup perfectly complemented her blue blouse, white net saree, blue bangles and a fantastic pair of jhumkas!
Photo Credit : Instagram
10 / 16
A dash of pink
This all-pink look with eye shadow in the same hues never looked so good!
Photo Credit : Instagram
11 / 16
Smokey eyes
Winged eyeliner and smokey eyes suit her the best! Nia shared this snap on her Instagram and captioned it as 'Game of lipsticks. Lipstick is dark, not the soul'.
Photo Credit : Instagram
12 / 16
Glittery blue lips
Only she can pull this off!
Photo Credit : Instagram
13 / 16
White lipstick for a win
Nia captioned this snap as, 'No bullshit, no drama kind of a girl'.
Photo Credit : Instagram
14 / 16
Fenty beauty
In case you are wondering which is this lip shade, this particular lip shade is from Fenty Beauty by Rihanna.
Photo Credit : Instagram
15 / 16
White eyes look
The actress' eye makeup game never fails to impress!
Photo Credit : instagram
16 / 16
The final fantastic look!
Her beauty look will leave you speechless as she rocks a smokey eye, black lipstick and sleek hair!
Photo Credit : Instagram