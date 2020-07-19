Nia Sharma: From blue eyeshadow to black lips; the actress' experimental BEAUTY looks deserve a shoutout

1 / 16

Take a look at Nia Sharma's most mesmerising beauty looks

Nia Sharma is amongst the most popular and well-known stars in the TV industry. She made her on-screen debut with the show Kaali but her major rise to fame was her role in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai co-starring Krystle D'Souza and Karan Tacker. She went on to deliver some amazing performances in shows like Jamai Raja, Meri Durga and Ishq Mein Marjawan. The actress is also quite active on social media and keeps treating her fans with some of the most amazing pictures from her vacations, parties, shows and more. Nia started her career about a decade ago and has been doing well ever since. The actress recently resumed shooting post the long lockdown at home and shared a pic from her vanity. With the amazing sans makeup look, she wrote, "Cut to- 3 months later...back to set, my Vanityyyyyyyyyyyyy!! #naagin4 (Jaan hatheli pe lekar)." She has super flawless skin and follows strict regimes to take care of it. In an interview, she opened up and shared all about her makeup hacks! Nia Sharma's makeup hacks include applying matte lipsticks to make your lips look plump instantly. For festive and wedding looks, she likes to opt blingy outfits with huge flowers on her hair. Nia also shares a personal memory of how she knew nothing about makeup when she first walked into the TV industry. Nia was asked if she has any home remedies for improving the skin. She spoke of how she thinks there is no time for that. She moves on saying she is not a big fan of home remedies and packs. She believes in quick solutions and would like products that give instant results. The actress often floors her fans with her splendid beauty looks! She is undeniably the most experimental with her makeup and excels in all her trials! From the most unconventional lip shades to a white eye shadow, she pulls it all with ease! Speaking of that, we have compiled for you some of her best makeup looks that will leave you enthralled with her beauty and take some notes for your next beauty look!

Photo Credit : instagram