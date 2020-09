1 / 8

A look at the Birthday girl's best sunkissed photos

Nia Sharma is one of the most loved actresses in the entertainment industry. The beautiful actress turns a year older today. Fans, friends and her family members are showering her with lovely birthday wishes. Nia who is an avid social media user has been sharing many pictures and giving an insight into her birthday celebration. She shared a video on her Instagram in which she can be seen celebrating her special day with brother Vinay Sharma. Going by her social media posts, it looks like her quarantine birthday is definitely going to be a memorable one. Nia has been a part of many TV shows including Jamai Raja, Ek Hazaaron Mein Behna Hai, Ishq Mein Marjawan and more. She was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4. She left her fans mesmerised and impressed everyone with her brilliant performance in the same. Well, apart from being known as a brilliant actor, she is also known for her ravishing personality. Nia is one celebrity who speaks her mind. Her badass attitude is one thing that makes her so lovable. Like we mentioned earlier, Nia is an active social media user. From sharing her drop-dead gorgeous photos to videos and funny posts, her Instagram posts are an absolute delight to her fans. She is very fond of selfies and often shares her mesmerising pictures. On the occasion of her birthday, let's take a look at some of her beautiful sunkissed selfies that will make you fall in love with her even more.

Photo Credit : Nia Sharma Instagram