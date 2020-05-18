Advertisement
Nia Sharma, Hina Khan to Erica Fernandes: TV stars REVEAL their favourite meal to indulge in on cheat days

Just like all of us, our favourite stars' diet plans also include their cheat days. Ever wondered what's their favourite meal to indulge in on those days? Have a look at the favourite cheat meals of these popular TV stars.
4272 reads Mumbai
    TV stars' favourite cheat meals

    Cheating on a diet amidst maintaining ourselves can be a tricky part! Especially for an actor, it is necessary to look a certain way for their role and it is no secret that they follow a strict health regime and workout routine to fit the part. Our favourite stars from the TV industry do it and how! From Nia Sharma, Erica Fernandes, Sanaya Irani to Parth Samthaan, these stars truly set major fitness goals and there's no denying that. Talking about her fitness routine, diet and cheat meals, ex-Bigg Boss star Hina Khan revealed in an interview, "In just a matter of a couple of years, I have become what you may say a fitness freak. When I have a lighter week workwise, I usually go to the gym every day and when I am shooting back-to-back or travelling, I at least try to reach the door of the gym 3-4 times a week." She added and said, "Of course, diet is a major part of the way you wanna work your body and reach a certain goal. I mainly rely on protein-based diet and anyway I don’t eat a lot, so it helps my already fast metabolism. But yes, we too have cheat days as Indians can’t live without the yumminess that our cuisine has to offer.” Ever curious as to what does your favourite stars' cheat meal consists of? Read on as we reveal the TV stars' cheat meals.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Nia Sharma

    Naagin star makes sure to take care of her skin, diet plan and follows a strict skincare and fitness regime. However, her absolute favourite dish to indulge in is Hakka Noddles & Veg Thai Dumplings. The actress revealed her immense love for Hakka Noddles in an interview with Pinkvilla.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Hina Khan

    Sizzlers and cheesecakes are an all-time favourite for the Hacked actress. Hina doesn’t really follow a diet and believes in appeasing her appetite but at the same time, if there is a shoot lined up, she does eliminate carbs and stick to a diet but bounces back immediately. Her favourite cuisine is Mughlai!

    Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani

    Erica Fernandes

    Erica is an absolute foodie and usually loves her home-cooked food. From chicken, seafood, dry fruits to Anjeer Halwa, she loves binging on all kinds of delicacies!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Sanaya Irani

    Miley Jab Hum Tum star is a sweet tooth! She loves to relish on sweets and desserts like Chocolate Mousse.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Drashti Dhami

    The Dill Mill Gayye star is a bigtime fan of Maggi and that's her ultimate go-to food item. She loves cooking it on her own and relishing it to the fullest!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Karishma Tanna

    Ex Bigg Boss contestant is a vegetarian and a bigtime foodie. She cheats at least twice a week. Her all-time favourite cheat meal is a pizza. Apart from Pizza, she loves having Pani Puri!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Nakuul Mehta

    Nakuul Mehta loves to binge on all kinds of delicacies. From Rajma Chawal, Sev Puri, Samosa Ragda Chaat to Dal Baati Churma, he loves it all!

    Photo Credit : Pinkvilla

    Parth Samthaan

    Parth Samthaan is one of the fittest actors in the industry and follows a strict health regime. For him, a cheat meal is a one-month food fest relishing on all delicacies! His ideal cheat consists of a buffet spread with varied kinds of food items. Also, he is a big-time Pizza lover like any of us!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

