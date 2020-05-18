Nia Sharma, Hina Khan to Erica Fernandes: TV stars REVEAL their favourite meal to indulge in on cheat days

1 / 9

TV stars' favourite cheat meals

Cheating on a diet amidst maintaining ourselves can be a tricky part! Especially for an actor, it is necessary to look a certain way for their role and it is no secret that they follow a strict health regime and workout routine to fit the part. Our favourite stars from the TV industry do it and how! From Nia Sharma, Erica Fernandes, Sanaya Irani to Parth Samthaan, these stars truly set major fitness goals and there's no denying that. Talking about her fitness routine, diet and cheat meals, ex-Bigg Boss star Hina Khan revealed in an interview, "In just a matter of a couple of years, I have become what you may say a fitness freak. When I have a lighter week workwise, I usually go to the gym every day and when I am shooting back-to-back or travelling, I at least try to reach the door of the gym 3-4 times a week." She added and said, "Of course, diet is a major part of the way you wanna work your body and reach a certain goal. I mainly rely on protein-based diet and anyway I don’t eat a lot, so it helps my already fast metabolism. But yes, we too have cheat days as Indians can’t live without the yumminess that our cuisine has to offer.” Ever curious as to what does your favourite stars' cheat meal consists of? Read on as we reveal the TV stars' cheat meals.

Photo Credit : Instagram