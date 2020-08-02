/
/
/
Nia Sharma, Jennifer Winget to Hina Khan: Here's a throwback to TV celebs' FIRST ever social media posts
Nia Sharma, Jennifer Winget to Hina Khan: Here's a throwback to TV celebs' FIRST ever social media posts
Social media plays a huge role in the life of celebrities and almost everyone is now using the platform for staying in touch with their fans and admirers. Speaking of which, take a look at TV stars' first-ever social media posts.
Written By
Aishwarya Sharma
8371 reads
Mumbai
Published: August 2, 2020 03:05 pm
1 / 11
A look at TV celebs' first ever post on Instagram
Social media plays a very important role in our lives nowadays. Over the years, social media metamorphosed from being bound to mere socialising and keeping up with your social peers into now sharing about one’s life and thoughts on a daily basis. From commoners to celebs, everyone uses various platforms as a career opportunity or to display their quirky ideas. Definitely, social media has got no limitations! When it comes to celebrities, it is no different and it has become like a part of their work. It plays a key role in the life of celebrities so that they can keep in touch with their fans with their updates, promotion tactic and whereabouts in this digital age. They make sure to put themselves out there for followers and give the fans an insight into their daily lives. Meanwhile, Instagram is one of the most crowded and widely used social media platforms. The lockdown has made every B-town celebrity and TV star active on their social handle. Time and again, actresses have bared it as they choose to be real sporting a no make up. After all, it’s the superstars that drive all of us crazy with their routines or with their positive initiatives that reach millions as an inspiration. Let's take a look at some of our very beloved television celebrities' first Instagram posts.
Photo Credit : Instagram
2 / 11
Jennifer Winget
The actress’ first post on Instagram is a portrait of herself in a bright yellow top and a pair of shorts with brown boots.
Photo Credit : Instagram
3 / 11
Surbhi Jyoti
A beam of sunlight highlights Surbhi Jyoti’s poker face.
Photo Credit : Instagram
4 / 11
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya
Divyanka enjoys her juice as she feels it is worth an Instagram first post.
Photo Credit : Instagram
5 / 11
Asha Negi
In an embellished ethnic outfit with perfectly styled hair, the actress’ first Insta post is worth a look.
Photo Credit : Instagram
6 / 11
Krystle Dsouza
The TV diva captioned the picture as, “My make up room window view....love sitting at the window during rains”.
Photo Credit : Instagram
7 / 11
Shraddha Arya
Shraddha has always looked stunning right from her first post.
Photo Credit : Instagram
8 / 11
Shivangi Joshi
Shivangi made her social media debut with this picture.
Photo Credit : Instagram
9 / 11
Sargun Mehta
With her husband and a Ganesha in hand, the actress chose to post her happiness as a first picture.
Photo Credit : Instagram
10 / 11
Mouni Roy
Any guesses who this gorgeous actress is? It is none other than Mouni Roy.
Photo Credit : Instagram
11 / 11
Hina Khan
The stunning actress looks like a glamourous doll in a black dress.
Photo Credit : Instagram