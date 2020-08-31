Advertisement
Nia Sharma: Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India winner's endearing family PHOTOS are here to bless your feed

Nia Sharma's fans have flooded the internet with good wishes for the actress on her recent big win. Today take a look at these fun-filled family snaps of the TV star with her family.
27082 reads Mumbai Updated: August 31, 2020 01:50 pm
  • 1 / 8
    Nia Sharma's pictures with her family

    Nia Sharma who recently won Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India tweeted, Thank youuuuu @colorstv for this beautiful opportunity @itsrohitshetty You’re the Bawseeeeeee! @rod__sunil @karanwahi Respect." Work wise, the actress was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 4 in which she played the role of Brinda. Her co-contestant Jasmin Bhasin was also a part of the same show. However, it has gone off-air now and is replaced by Naagin 5 starring Surbhi Chandna. Having already appeared in many TV series, Nia is a household name due to her career as an actress in several TV shows. In Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, she played the role of Manvi; she was appreciated as the parallel lead of the show and her chemistry with Kushal Tandon was another plus point in the serial. Post that she bagged the lead role in Jamai Raja opposite Ravi Dubey. Back in 2010, Nia Sharma made her TV debut as Anu in Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha followed by Nisha Mehta in Behenein. Nia's impeccable talent has made her one of the top TV stars in the country. She used to look up to Drashti Dhami, Sanaya Irani and Barun Sobti. Sharma is also famous for her unconventional style and beauty. Being an avid social media user, she loves updating her fans about her professional and private life. Today, take a look at these family photos of the Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India winner which will fill your heart with love.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    Fun banter with the best

    When your mom looks just as amazing as you.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Take me back to the beach pic

    The actress in yet another throwback pic with her family at the beach.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    The best celebrations

    The sweetest Sharma siblings amidst their Rakhi celebrations.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Matchy Matchy with Mom

    Twinning in the color of love with mom.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 8
    The stunning posers

    Seems like no one can beat the style game of the Sharmas.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Hand in hand with love

    How pretty does this mother-daughter duo look?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    A mandatory car selfie

    All set to slay as Nia shares tips of using Instagram to her brother in this picture.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

