Nia Sharma: Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India winner's endearing family PHOTOS are here to bless your feed

1 / 8

Nia Sharma's pictures with her family

Nia Sharma who recently won Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India tweeted, Thank youuuuu @colorstv for this beautiful opportunity @itsrohitshetty You’re the Bawseeeeeee! @rod__sunil @karanwahi Respect." Work wise, the actress was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 4 in which she played the role of Brinda. Her co-contestant Jasmin Bhasin was also a part of the same show. However, it has gone off-air now and is replaced by Naagin 5 starring Surbhi Chandna. Having already appeared in many TV series, Nia is a household name due to her career as an actress in several TV shows. In Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, she played the role of Manvi; she was appreciated as the parallel lead of the show and her chemistry with Kushal Tandon was another plus point in the serial. Post that she bagged the lead role in Jamai Raja opposite Ravi Dubey. Back in 2010, Nia Sharma made her TV debut as Anu in Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha followed by Nisha Mehta in Behenein. Nia's impeccable talent has made her one of the top TV stars in the country. She used to look up to Drashti Dhami, Sanaya Irani and Barun Sobti. Sharma is also famous for her unconventional style and beauty. Being an avid social media user, she loves updating her fans about her professional and private life. Today, take a look at these family photos of the Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India winner which will fill your heart with love.

Photo Credit : Instagram