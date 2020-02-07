Nia Sharma: From lip lock controversy to dating rumours, 5 times the Naagin 4 actress made headlines

1 / 6

Nia Sharma's controversial moments

Nia Sharma is one of the popular actresses of the TV industry. The actress is currently a part of Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 4. She marked her debut in Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha. Later, she went on to do a role of Manvi in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She has been a part of several shows including a web show. Over the years, she has made headlines for several reasons. Right from linkup rumours to her bold outfit choices and unconventional choices of lip shades, Nia has been a part of several controversies. As we all know, Nia never fails to experiments when it comes to new trends including beauty and makeup. As Nia continues to ride high on the success that she has achieved so far, let's take a look at her controversies.

Photo Credit : Instagram