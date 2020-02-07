/
Nia Sharma: From lip lock controversy to dating rumours, 5 times the Naagin 4 actress made headlines
Nia Sharma is one of the popular actresses of the TV industry. Over the years, she has made headlines for several reasons. As Nia continues to ride high on the success that she has achieved so far, let's take a look at her controversies.
February 7, 2020
Nia Sharma's controversial moments
Nia Sharma is one of the popular actresses of the TV industry. The actress is currently a part of Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 4. She marked her debut in Kaali - Ek Agnipariksha. Later, she went on to do a role of Manvi in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. She has been a part of several shows including a web show. Over the years, she has made headlines for several reasons. Right from linkup rumours to her bold outfit choices and unconventional choices of lip shades, Nia has been a part of several controversies. As we all know, Nia never fails to experiments when it comes to new trends including beauty and makeup. As Nia continues to ride high on the success that she has achieved so far, let's take a look at her controversies.
Lip lock controversy
The Naagin actress took the internet by storm when a picture of her kissing TV actress Reyhna Malhotra from Jamai Raja went viral. When asked her about the controversy, Nia told Bombay Times, "Come on! What's the big deal about the kiss." She also added by saying why people are making a mountain out of a molehill.
Unconventional lipstick choices
Nia is often trolled for her unconventional lipstick choices. However, that doesn't stop her from being who she really is. The actress has always been unapologetic about her lipstick choices. Her confidence is loved by many.
Dating rumours
Nia and Kushal Tandon shared screen space in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. There were rumours stating they both are dating each other.
The cold war with Ravi Dubey
As per reports, Nia did not share a good relationship with Jamai Raja co-star Ravi Dubey. The rumours turned out to be untrue. Ravi and Nia share a good bond and they have a lot of pictures together.
Bikini pic
Nia is an active social media user. The beautiful actress keeps sharing her stunning photos including bikini snaps. Here's a pic shared by the actress which created a buzz on social media. However, nothing can stop the star from being her true self and that's the thing we love the most about her.
