Nia Sharma is the OG selfie queen; Check out the actress' mesmerising photos

Pictures that prove Nia Sharma is a selfie queen

Nia Sharma is one popular actress of the entertainment industry. The actress who has successfully earned a name for herself debuted into TV by playing Anu in Kaali but became known for her role of Manvi in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. The actress' other well-known characters include Roshni Patel in Jamai Raja, Arohi Kashyap/Anjali Sharma in Ishq Mein Marjawan. She was also a part of Vikram Bhatt's web series Twisted. The actress won hearts with her performance in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4. Last month, Ekta Kapoor confirmed that Naagin 4 will be ending making way for Naagin 5. On the professional side, Nia has been doing exceptionally well. The actress has come a long way in her career. During the lockdown, Nia has been keeping her fans entertained. She has been sharing her stunning photos and videos on Instagram. Nia who is a travel freak also shared some of her throwback travel photos. Anyone who follows her on social media knows she is a big travel junkie. Her social media includes several photos from exotic locations. The Naagin 4 star is fond of selfies; especially mirror selfies. Be it sharing no makeup selfies or post gym, Nia's selfie game is always on point. On that note, we have compiled her selfies that prove she is a selfie queen.

Photo Credit : Instagram