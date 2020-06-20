Advertisement
Nia Sharma is the OG selfie queen; Check out the actress' mesmerising photos

Nia Sharma is one popular actress of the entertainment industry. Be it sharing no makeup selfies or post gym, Nia's selfie game is always on point. On that note, we have compiled her pictures that prove she is a selfie queen.
  • 1 / 13
    Pictures that prove Nia Sharma is a selfie queen

    Nia Sharma is one popular actress of the entertainment industry. The actress who has successfully earned a name for herself debuted into TV by playing Anu in Kaali but became known for her role of Manvi in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. The actress' other well-known characters include Roshni Patel in Jamai Raja, Arohi Kashyap/Anjali Sharma in Ishq Mein Marjawan. She was also a part of Vikram Bhatt's web series Twisted. The actress won hearts with her performance in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 4. Last month, Ekta Kapoor confirmed that Naagin 4 will be ending making way for Naagin 5. On the professional side, Nia has been doing exceptionally well. The actress has come a long way in her career. During the lockdown, Nia has been keeping her fans entertained. She has been sharing her stunning photos and videos on Instagram. Nia who is a travel freak also shared some of her throwback travel photos. Anyone who follows her on social media knows she is a big travel junkie. Her social media includes several photos from exotic locations. The Naagin 4 star is fond of selfies; especially mirror selfies. Be it sharing no makeup selfies or post gym, Nia's selfie game is always on point. On that note, we have compiled her selfies that prove she is a selfie queen.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 13
    Dark lipsticks

    The actress captioned this pic as, "'Game of lipsticks' Lipstick be dark, not the soul."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 13
    Eye makeup on point

    The actress' eye makeup game is always on point.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 13
    Sunkissed

    We can't take our eyes off the actress' sunkissed carfie!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 13
    Beautiful as always

    "Watching the horizon change colors is the coolest thing ever and emotional too," captioned Nia.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 13
    Mirror selfie on point

    The actress is fond of mirror selfies.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 13
    Another one...!

    What do you have to say about this one?

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 13
    Keeping it cool

    When it comes to style, Nia knows how to slay!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 13
    Pretty as always

    This pic proves she has a great sense of style.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 13
    Carfie

    We love this pic of the actress!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 13
    Hair goals

    The actress' makeup is on point, but her hair steals the show.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 13
    Drop dead gorgeous

    This pic of Nia will make your heart skip a beat.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 13 / 13
    Black lipstick

    Nia can pull off all lipstick colours.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

