Nia Sharma: PHOTOS of the television actor prove she deserves the third 'Sexiest Asian Woman' title

Nia Sharma’s pictures prove that she knows how to present herself

Nia Sharma is a popular name in the Hindi television industry. She made her acting debut in 2010 with the daily soap, Kaali: Ek Agnipariksha, and rose to fame in 2011 by playing the lead character in Star Plus’ Ek Hazaaro Mein Meri Behna Hai. In her decade long and successful career, Nia Sharma has ruled over the Hindi television industry by appearing in popular daily soaps like Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawaan, Naagin 4 and many more. Along with being praised for her work on-screen, Nia Sharma is also often spotted making the headlines for the way she presents herself on-screen and off-screen. She is the Third Sexiest Asian Woman and here are pictures that prove Nia Sharma completely deserves the title. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Nia Sharma Instagram