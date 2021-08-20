Nia Sharma: PHOTOS of the television actor prove she deserves the third 'Sexiest Asian Woman' title

Nia Sharma is a popular name in the Hindi television industry. She made her acting debut in 2010 with the daily soap, Kaali: Ek Agnipariksha, and rose to fame in 2011 by playing the lead character in Star Plus’ Ek Hazaaro Mein Meri Behna Hai. In her decade long and successful career, Nia Sharma has ruled over the Hindi television industry by appearing in popular daily soaps like Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawaan, Naagin 4 and many more. Along with being praised for her work on-screen, Nia Sharma is also often spotted making the headlines for the way she presents herself on-screen and off-screen. She is the Third Sexiest Asian Woman and here are pictures that prove Nia Sharma completely deserves the title. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Nia Sharma Instagram
Nia Sharma gets clicked in a sleeveless deep V-neck white and red checkered black-less outfit, along with white heels and she reveals this is her “candy cane look”.
Nia Sharma shares a candid black and white picture of her posing at the shore in a black two-piece swimwear as she enjoys her time at the beach.
The actor poses for the camera in a black outfit, showing off her tan lines as she mentions in her caption that, “tan lines are better than blurred lines”.
Nia shares a picture of her wearing a yellow sleeveless deep V-neck outfit, unique hairstyle, huge hoops and shimmery makeup.
Nia Sharma looks gorgeous in a shimmery lehenga and gold jewellery as she leaves her hair open, looking like a complete princess.