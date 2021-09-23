Nia Sharma: PHOTOS of the television actor will leave the audience mesmerised with her beauty

1 / 6

Pictures of Nia Sharma leaving fans amazed with her beauty

Nia Sharma is a popular name in the Hindi television industry. She rose to fame in 2011 with her character of Manvi in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Ever since then, the actor has appeared in many popular television series, including Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjawan, Naagin 4 and many more. Nia Sharma has recently been bagging praises for her performance in the music video, Do Ghoont Mujhe Bhi Peelade. She set the world of entertainment on fire with her dance moves and unmatchable expressions. Along with her work, Nia Sharma has also been making headlines for leaving fans stunned with her good looks. Here are pictures of Nia Sharma, which prove that the actor’s beauty is worth an applause. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla