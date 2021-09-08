Nia Sharma’s ravishing PHOTOS prove that she has an eye for fashion

Nia Sharma is a very popular actor in the Hindi television industry, who started her career in 2010. Having worked hard to make a big name for herself in the field of entertainment, Nia Sharma became one of the highest-paid television actors in India. She then ventured into the digital platform, playing the lead character in Zee 5’s successful web series, Jamai Raja 2.0. Nia Sharma has now been making the headlines for her music video, Do Ghoot Mujhe Bhi Pilade, which premiered on all streaming platforms on September 7, 2021. The song is the remix of Lata Mangeshkar’s song of the same name and has Nia Sharma making the audience drooling over her good looks and sexy outfits. In fact, Nia Sharma is always praised for the way she represents herself and for having a very good fashion sense. Here are pictures of Nia Sharma donning party outfits, proving she has an eye for fashion. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Nia Sharma Instagram
Nia Sharma shares a mirror selfie as she gets ready to step out looking like a complete “hottie” in a shimmery black blazer dress, along with white heels.
Nia gets clicked candidly looking like a complete badass, wearing a white shirt having openly two buttons and black mini-shorts, along with knee-length black boots and blue sunglasses.
The actor sets the internet on fire as she shares a picture of herself posing for the camera wearing a frilly black mini-dress, completing her look with white heels and a black handbag.
Nia clicks a mirror selfie wearing a white and blue sleeveless bodycon striped outfit, along with huge hoops and glittery makeup.
Nia Sharma makes heads turn as she sets foot outside the house wearing a silver sequin crop top, along with black high-waist letter pants and Y2K sunglasses.