Nia Sharma's love affair with red lipsticks shows she can pull off the trend like no one else; See Photos

A look at times Nia Sharma pulled off a red lip with ease

Nia Sharma is quite active on social media and keeps treating her fans with some of the most amazing pictures from her vacations, parties, shows and more. She made her on-screen debut with the show Kaali but her major rise to fame was her role in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai co-starring Krystle D'Souza and Karan Tacker. She went on to deliver some amazing performances in shows like Jamai Raja, Meri Durga and Ishq Mein Marjawan. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, when we asked Nia if she is looking forward to taking the big leap with Bollywood in future. Nia said, “Yes, why not? But no one should come and tell me that ‘oh you are from TV.’ As cliche it may sound, no one is paying for my lifestyle or EMI or house, TV is.” She added, “If someday someone feels that I am at a position to bag a certain role, I will audition for it. But, don’t come and tell me, “tum TV se ho, tumhari acting TV ki hai.” Move past that please.” She also stated, “Are they saying that someone who just lost a certain pound and is from an influential family is ready for your movie and we aren’t?” Nia also revealed that till then she is happy with whatever she has achieved. The actress is also a makeup enthusiast and often leaves the fans surprised with her experimental yet fantastic makeup looks. In an interview, she opened up and shared all about her makeup hacks! Nia Sharma's makeup hacks include applying matte lipsticks to make your lips look plump instantly. For festive and wedding looks, she likes to opt blingy outfits with huge flowers on her hair. Nia also shared a personal memory of how she knew nothing about makeup when she first walked into the TV industry. Nia was asked if she has any home remedies for improving the skin. She spoke of how she thinks there is no time for that. The actress often floors her fans with her splendid beauty looks! She is undeniably the most experimental with her makeup and excels in all her trials! From the most unconventional lip shades to a white eye shadow, she pulls it all with ease! Also, in particular, she seems to be a huge admirer of red lipsticks and often sports the shades with various outfits.

Photo Credit : Instagram