Nia Sharma’s party outfits

Nia Sharma is a popular actor in the Indian television industry. She made her acting debut in 2010 with Kaali: Ek Agnipariksha, and rose to fame in 2011 by playing the character of Manvi in the daily soap, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Since then, she has appeared in many series, including Jamai Raja, Ishq Mein Marjaawaan, Naagin 4, etc. Nia Sharma has successful career in the entertainment industry. She has been praised numerous times for her work on-screen. Along with being acknowledged for her performances, Nia Sharma has also taken the fashion standards of the industry to the next level and has often given major fashion goals to her fans and followers. Here are Nia Sharma’s party outfits that prove that the actor definitely knows how to slay all the time. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Nia Sharma Instagram