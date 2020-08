1 / 10

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma is a social media star and we say this because whenever she posts a photo on Instagram, it goes viral in no time. From her selfies, party photos, vacation clicks to family pictures, Nia Sharma’s social media channel boasts of amazing photographs and today, we decided to round up a series of mirror selfies of the Naagin actress because we know for a fact that Nia loves to click selfies and especially mirror selfies at that and therefore, we bring to you a collection of some of her amazing mirror selfies. From her bedroom selfies, on set mirror selfies or vacay selfies, Nia loves to stand in front of the mirror and click selfies. That said, as we speak Nia Sharma has wrapped up the shootof Naagin 4 as the show has gone off air, and next, fans hope to see Nia on screen ASAP. During a recent interview, Nia Sharma rubbished talks of asked to leave Naagin 4 due to her high fees as she said that her fees is not the reason why she will not be considered for the next season, Naagin 5. However, she admitted that given the current scenario of lack of work amid the lockdown, she may have to slash her prices.

