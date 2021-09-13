Niall Horan Birthday: 6 PHOTOS of the One Direction singer that prove he's charming in every look

1 / 6

Niall Horan's dapper look in a suit

Niall Horan celebrates his birthday on September 13 and as the singer turns 28, we take a look at his fashion outings that show, he's a stunner no matter what outfit he wears. From his live performances to red carpet events, Niall's style has always been chic. The singer is often found wearing crisp shirts with an open collar and dare we say, he looks no less than a movie star every time he channels such a look. Horan usually chooses to go for suited looks at awards functions and that's when he gives us the Disney Prince vibes. If there's one thing Niall's fans know well, it's that the singer can make every look work thanks to his charming smile. As we celebrate Horan's birthday, let's take a look at his fashion moments that had us swooning over him. In this photo, Niall can be seen looking his dapper best as he dresses up in a gorgeous chequered suit. While Horan already knows how to make everyone go gaga over him with his voice, we bet he could do the same with his stunning red carpet looks as well. Among the singer's several outings, this one remains a favourite.

Photo Credit : Getty Images