Niall Horan Birthday: 6 PHOTOS of the One Direction singer that prove he's charming in every look

Niall Horan celebrates his birthday on September 13 and as the singer turns 28, we take a look at his fashion outings that show, he's a stunner no matter what outfit he wears. From his live performances to red carpet events, Niall's style has always been chic. The singer is often found wearing crisp shirts with an open collar and dare we say, he looks no less than a movie star every time he channels such a look. Horan usually chooses to go for suited looks at awards functions and that's when he gives us the Disney Prince vibes. If there's one thing Niall's fans know well, it's that the singer can make every look work thanks to his charming smile. As we celebrate Horan's birthday, let's take a look at his fashion moments that had us swooning over him. In this photo, Niall can be seen looking his dapper best as he dresses up in a gorgeous chequered suit. While Horan already knows how to make everyone go gaga over him with his voice, we bet he could do the same with his stunning red carpet looks as well. Among the singer's several outings, this one remains a favourite.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Sometimes it's best to stick to classics and when it comes to doing that, white shirts never go out of style. To make something so minimal also look amazing, we have to give Niall all the credit for displaying his charming side.
Niall sure knows how to carry a suede jacket so well along and that too with the right shoes. This photo shows the singer in a 2017 snap that was captured in London's O2 Arena.
In this photo, Horan can be seen wearing a black collar jacket with light embroidery. The Paul Smith jacket looks fabulous on Horan as he teams it up with a crisp white shirt and we can't find a better suited look for a talk show appearance than this.
We love how sweet Horan looks in a casual chequered shirt. This photo of Horan is clicked from the iHeartRadio Album Release Party in 2017. The photo shows the singer in the middle of a performance.
Niall Horan sure seems to have a liking for fedoras and is often seen sporting them at events and during his live performances. This photo from The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show shows Niall in a casual look that is simplistic but charming.