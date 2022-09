Happy Birthday Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas turns 30! The Jonas brother surprised the world when after a short romance of two months with his Met Gala date Priyanka Chopra, he announced that the pair had gotten engaged and were planning to marry soon than later. In December of the same year, the couple debuted as a married bunch in front of the media. Now, after almost four years into their marriage, the couple is still honey and sugar. This year, the pair announced the arrival of their baby girl Malti Marie and once again surprised the world. Though they did announce their baby girl's birth, via surrogate, they are yet to unveil her face to the public. Besides, their shocking announcements, Priyanka and Nick also hog the headlines with their iconic red carpet appearances together. Keep scrolling to check out some of their most rocking red carpet looks.