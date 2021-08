1 / 6

Nick Jonas nails an all-black look

Singer, former Disney star and actor Nick Jonas is also a style star on the rise. The multi-talented Jonas has recently shown flashes of his impeccable style. What we love most is how the actor is not afraid to experiment with his looks, whether it was when he rocked the most coveted Chelsea boots of the season, double-breasted suits or the perfect military jacket. Jonas has amped up his style game and we are loving every bit of it! Nick carries off every style, be it casual or black-tie suave, with ease and charm that men can only dream of. Accessories--always perfect and precise to the tee, colour coordinated looks and his ultra well-groomed physique, Nick Jonas is the swankiest style star on our radar and today we’re looking back at his top 6 looks! Scroll down to swoon!

Photo Credit : Getty Images