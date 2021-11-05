Happy Birthday Kevin Jonas: 6 PHOTOS of the artist with Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas & the J Sisters

1 / 6

Kevin Jonas with Nick and Joe Jonas

Kevin Jonas turned 34 years old today we are here to wish him the happiest of birthdays! The handsome hunk from the Jonas Brothers has been one of the most celebrated artists alongside his younger brothers Joe and Nick Jonas. Not just as a musician, but Kevin has also been an influential name in the film industry, having been in teen movies including Camp Rock, its sequel Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, Jonas Brothers: Living the Dream, and Jonas. His other projects include starring in a show called Married to Jonas with wife Danielle Jonas as the Jonas Brothers' announcement of a hiatus in 2012. He had also appeared in the 7th season of The Celebrity Apprentice. After the group reunited in 2019, Kevin Jonas also starred in Jonas Brothers: Chasing Happiness and Jonas Brothers: Happiness Continues in 2019 and 2020 respectively. Kevin Jonas has also been known for being a loving father to his daughters Valentina and Alena. A Jonas Brothers fan knows that Kevin has always been the protected older brother in the group, and none of the songs from the group can be complete without his musical abilities! On the artist's birthday, we take a look at some of his pictures with Joe, Nick, Priyanka, Sophie and his wife Danielle Jonas:

Photo Credit : GETTY IMAGES