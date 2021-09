1 / 6

A teenage Nick Jonas' clicked during a performance

Nick Jonas is undoubtedly one of the most talented singers and combined with his brothers, Joe and Kevin Jonas, the Jonas Brothers are beyond epic together. The band has come a long way from starting out in their pre-teens to eventually disbanding and then reuniting again, only to make a comeback stronger than ever. As Nick celebrates his birthday on September 16 and turns 29, we take a trip down memory lane to see some of the cutest snaps from his Disney days. Remember the sweet times when Nick and his brothers starred in Camp Rock? Nick sported cute curls at the time and some of these pictures are sure to get you high on nostalgia. From photos with the family to Jonas Brothers concerts and red carpet events of other Disney shows, these photos from Nick Jonas' younger days will leave you adoring this Jonas more than ever. In this photo, Nick Jonas can be seen performing with his brother Kevin Jonas. The 2007 click, shows Nick and his brother during a performance at the Meet The Robinsons after party. Doesn't this photo, truly take you back to the good old Disney days? Scroll down to see more such amazing throwback pictures of Nick.

Photo Credit : Getty Images