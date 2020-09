1 / 6

Priyanka Chopra Jonas captions for Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas turns 28 today and fans are already bombarding him with birthday wishes. Nick Jonas surely has his social media game on point despite the lockdown with his recent video making a drink and his beloved wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas appreciating it won the internet. This year, the couple's last visit to India was before the lockdown during Holi where the duo attended a pre-Holi party in Mumbai. Apart from sharing some stunning pictures on social media, the duo has been utilising their time together to interact with their fans from all around the world. The actress even made an appearance in his song Until We Meet Again, which he shot during the lockdown for The Voice where Nick was one of the coaches. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas never leave a chance to surprise their fans. Their love keeps raising the bar of romance higher every day and their social media is filled with beautiful pictures of each other. Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas' Instagram comments and quotes about each other always make fans root for them. Apart from being so madly in love with each other, the two have excelled in their field of work and their luxurious life has made headlines several times. Today, as Nick celebrates his birthday we have for you these romantic captions that his ladylove wrote for him on social media.

Photo Credit : Priyanka Chopra Instagram