Nick Jonas' expensive accessories will drive you crazy

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are undoubtedly one of the most loved celebrity couples globally. Their recent photos of self quarantine are winning hearts all over the internet and we love whenever the two share their views over global issues for their fans. When it comes to the fun part, there is no doubt how Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas never leave a chance to surprise their fans on social media. This celeb couple is setting the bar of romance higher with their humour and fun every single time. The couple's red carpet looks are loved globally due to their impeccable style sense and we love when they coordinate for their events, off duty looks, vacations and songs. We already know how Priyanka Chopra Jonas leaves no stones unturned when it comes to creating trends with her looks, her husband Nick Jonas is no less. Recently the singer was spotted wearing a watch worth 2.25 crores for a Holi party. That's not all, today have a look at these expensive accessories of the International singer.

Photo Credit : viral bhayani