Nick Jonas proves his love for wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas is endless with romantic Instagram captions

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are one of the adorable couples in the entertainment industry. Today, let's take a look at Nick's romantic Instagram posts for PeeCee.
38900 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    Nick Jonas' Instagram captions for Priyanka Chopra Jonas

    Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are undeniably one of the most adorable couples in the entertainment industry. The "IT" couple always give their fans and followers relationship goals. From accompanying each other at red carpet events to creating buzz with their social media PDA and more, PeeCee and Nick keep making fans go gaga over them all the time. Both PeeCee and Nick also never fail to publicly appreciate each other. The Sky Is Pink actress' social media posts dedicated to her husband Nick Jonas prove that he means the world to her. If you follow her on Instagram, then you might agree that PeeCee's 'husband appreciation' posts for Nick are just too cute for words. When it comes to Nick, he knows how to keep his beautiful wife happy. The actor/singer often expresses his love for Priyanka with romantic captions and it proves that he is deeply and madly in love with her. Speaking of that, we've compiled a few Instagram posts and Nick's romantic captions for his beautiful wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

    Photo Credit : Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Sunshine

    "You are my sunshine my only sunshine," captioned Nick.

    Photo Credit : Nick Jonas Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    The reason behind his happiness

    Nick wrote, "These two make me smile endlessly."

    Photo Credit : Nick Jonas Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Light of his world

    The actress looks beautiful in a saree. Sharing this pic, Nick wrote, "Light of my world. My whole heart. I love you baby. Happy birthday."

    Photo Credit : Nick Jonas Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    All that matters

    "Nothing better than seeing her smile #Christmas," wrote Nick.

    Photo Credit : Nick Jonas Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    Lucky one

    "This beautiful woman and I went on our first date two years ago today. It has been the best two years of my life, and to think I am lucky enough to get to spend the rest of my life with her is such an incredible blessing. I love you babe. Happy two years," captioned Nick.

    Photo Credit : Nick Jonas Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Love is in the air

    This year, on PeeCee's birthday, Nick shared this loved-up photo and wrote, "I could stare into your eyes forever. I love you baby. You are the most thoughtful, caring and wonderful person I have ever met. I am so grateful we found one another. Happy birthday beautiful."

    Photo Credit : Nick Jonas Instagram

