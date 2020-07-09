Throwback Thursday PICS: When Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Jonas visited India as a couple for the first time

1 / 8

Check out these snaps of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas first outing in Mumbai as a couple

Nick Jonas has never failed to give us husband/ boyfriend goals. The global star's last visit to India was in March this year where he shared pictures of his Holi celebrations with actress Katrina Kaif and his beau. For the uninitiated, the couple is currently quarantining in Los Angeles and had also participated in the "iFor India" fundraiser concert to benefit coronavirus relief. Apart from sharing some stunning pictures on social media, the duo has been utilizing their time together to interact with their fans all around the world. The actress even made an appearance in his song Until We Meet Again, which he shot during the lockdown for The Voice where Nick was also one of the coaches. When it comes to the fun part, there is no doubt how Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas never leave a chance to surprise their fans on social media. This celeb couple is setting the bar of romance higher with their humour and fun every single time. Priyanka Chopra Jonas' destination wedding back in December 2018 was one of the most anticipated weddings worldwide. The fairytale wedding which was held in Rajasthan was one of a kind. The couple got married in two wedding ceremonies: a Christian wedding on December 1, followed by a Hindu ceremony on December 2 at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The wedding was attended by all of Nick and Priyanka's close family and friends. In 2018, when the couple made an appearance together for the first time as they stepped out for a dinner date in Mumbai, their pictures stormed the internet. Today have a look at the same throwback pics of the duo on their first date out in Mumbai.

