Throwback Thursday PICS: When Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Jonas visited India as a couple for the first time

Nick Jonas' first outing with his beau Priyanka Chopra Jonas back in 2018 in the city of dreams Mumbai as they stepped out for their date broke the internet. Today, check out these throwback photos.
4199 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Check out these snaps of Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas first outing in Mumbai as a couple

    Nick Jonas has never failed to give us husband/ boyfriend goals. The global star's last visit to India was in March this year where he shared pictures of his Holi celebrations with actress Katrina Kaif and his beau. For the uninitiated, the couple is currently quarantining in Los Angeles and had also participated in the "iFor India" fundraiser concert to benefit coronavirus relief. Apart from sharing some stunning pictures on social media, the duo has been utilizing their time together to interact with their fans all around the world. The actress even made an appearance in his song Until We Meet Again, which he shot during the lockdown for The Voice where Nick was also one of the coaches.  When it comes to the fun part, there is no doubt how Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas never leave a chance to surprise their fans on social media. This celeb couple is setting the bar of romance higher with their humour and fun every single time. Priyanka Chopra Jonas' destination wedding back in December 2018 was one of the most anticipated weddings worldwide. The fairytale wedding which was held in Rajasthan was one of a kind. The couple got married in two wedding ceremonies: a Christian wedding on December 1, followed by a Hindu ceremony on December 2 at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. The wedding was attended by all of Nick and Priyanka's close family and friends. In 2018, when the couple made an appearance together for the first time as they stepped out for a dinner date in Mumbai, their pictures stormed the internet. Today have a look at the same throwback pics of the duo on their first date out in Mumbai.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 2 / 8
    Caught in a candid frame

    The duo was seen arriving amidst an interesting conversation.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 3 / 8
    Look at her radiance

    The former Miss World was seen glowing as she arrived with her beau.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 4 / 8
    Hand in hand with love

    The two walked hand in hand as they entered the venue.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 5 / 8
    What Priyanka wore for her special date night?

    PeeCee wore an A.L.C. gingham crop top and skirt set for her date night.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 6 / 8
    Nick Jonas's date night outfit

    Nick paired his khaki pants with spiffy oxfords and looked dapper in a beige look.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 7 / 8
    The actress also aced her styling

    Her red lips with a miniature bag worth a bomb were style on point.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 8 / 8
    Priyanka Chopra Jonas's pricey minibag

    Her miniature white Stalvey bag ($11,500) is worth Rs.8,62,685.15.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

