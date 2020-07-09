/
/
/
Throwback Thursday PICS: When Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Jonas visited India as a couple for the first time
Throwback Thursday PICS: When Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Jonas visited India as a couple for the first time
Nick Jonas' first outing with his beau Priyanka Chopra Jonas back in 2018 in the city of dreams Mumbai as they stepped out for their date broke the internet. Today, check out these throwback photos.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
4199 reads
Mumbai
Published: July 9, 2020 04:17 pm
-
1 / 8
-
2 / 8
-
3 / 8
-
4 / 8
-
5 / 8
-
6 / 8
-
7 / 8
-
8 / 8