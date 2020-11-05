/
/
/
US Presidential Elections Results 2020: Nick Jonas to Hailey Baldwin; Celebs who shared their voting selfies
US Presidential Elections Results 2020: Nick Jonas to Hailey Baldwin; Celebs who shared their voting selfies
Take a look at these selfies of Hollywood celebrities who shared their pictures post their votes and encouraged fans to vote.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
33976 reads
Mumbai
Published: November 5, 2020 03:39 pm
-
1 / 12
-
2 / 12
-
3 / 12
-
4 / 12
-
5 / 12
-
6 / 12
-
7 / 12
-
8 / 12
-
9 / 12
-
10 / 12
-
11 / 12
-
12 / 12