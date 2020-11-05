US Presidential Elections Results 2020: Nick Jonas to Hailey Baldwin; Celebs who shared their voting selfies

1 / 12

Celebs who shared their selfies post casting their votes

2020 US election results will be out soon and as the entire world is growing impatient to know the results, this year, the Entertainment world took on board the responsibility to encourage all their US fans to cast their votes. Cardi B posted a video of herself smoking three cigarettes at once while watching the results roll in on election night. The singer who supports Biden shared her “How these elections got me watching these states turn red ,” the 28-year-old captioned the video on Instagram. Gigi Hadid who become a mom this year as she welcomed her first child with singer Zayn Malik has been sharing stories to encourage her fans and followers to cast their votes. "I voted absentee last week with my daughter next to me, for an America I want her to see; but not just for us — for fellow Americans that are less privileged, with hope for a nation that is unified, that is empathetic, & for a leader that is compassionate." shared the American Sweetheart. The photo saw the 25-year-old sport a black tee with the word "vote" printed on them. She paired the tee with a pair of bright yellow pants. Gigi opted to flaunt her natural look for the shot. She shared the picture, along with photos revealing information about the voting dates in each state. She shared the photos with an elaborate caption. You would be surprised to know that Gigi has actually studied criminal psychology. Today take a look at these celebrities who shared their selfies post casting their votes.

Photo Credit : Nick Jonas' instagram