US Presidential Elections Results 2020: Nick Jonas to Hailey Baldwin; Celebs who shared their voting selfies

Take a look at these selfies of Hollywood celebrities who shared their pictures post their votes and encouraged fans to vote.
33976 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 12
    2020 US election results will be out soon and as the entire world is growing impatient to know the results, this year, the Entertainment world took on board the responsibility to encourage all their US fans to cast their votes. Cardi B posted a video of herself smoking three cigarettes at once while watching the results roll in on election night. The singer who supports Biden shared her “How these elections got me watching these states turn red ,” the 28-year-old captioned the video on Instagram. Gigi Hadid who become a mom this year as she welcomed her first child with singer Zayn Malik has been sharing stories to encourage her fans and followers to cast their votes. "I voted absentee last week with my daughter next to me, for an America I want her to see; but not just for us — for fellow Americans that are less privileged, with hope for a nation that is unified, that is empathetic, & for a leader that is compassionate." shared the American Sweetheart. The photo saw the 25-year-old sport a black tee with the word "vote" printed on them. She paired the tee with a pair of bright yellow pants. Gigi opted to flaunt her natural look for the shot. She shared the picture, along with photos revealing information about the voting dates in each state. She shared the photos with an elaborate caption. You would be surprised to know that Gigi has actually studied criminal psychology. Today take a look at these celebrities who shared their selfies post casting their votes.

    Photo Credit : Nick Jonas' instagram

  • 2 / 12
    Gwyneth Paltrow posted a no makeup selfie post her vote.

    Photo Credit : Gwyneth Paltrow's instagram

  • 3 / 12
    Noah Centineo encouraged his fans to vote as he shared a car selfie post his vote.

    Photo Credit : Noah Centineo's instagram

  • 4 / 12
    The American supermodel posted a sun kissed selfie post her vote.

    Photo Credit : Kaia Jordan Gerber's instagram

  • 5 / 12
    Julianne Hough shared a delightful picture of herself as she casted her vote.

    Photo Credit : Julianne Hough's instagram

  • 6 / 12
    Hailey Baldwin used an Instagram filter post her vote.

    Photo Credit : Hailey Baldwin's instagram

  • 7 / 12
    Kourtney Kardashian shared a mirror selfie of herself in a white hoodie which read' I vote'.

    Photo Credit : Kourtney Kardashian's instagram

  • 8 / 12
    Bella and Yolanda Hadid did their bit by casting their votes.

    Photo Credit : Bella and Yolanda Hadid's instagram

  • 9 / 12
    Michael B. Jordan shared a selfie in a sweater full of vote stickers.

    Photo Credit : Michael B. Jordan's instagram

  • 10 / 12
    Diane Guerrero shared a selfie of herself with voting filters and a cute sticker on her tee

    Photo Credit : Diane Guerrero's instagram

  • 11 / 12
    Kylie Jenner too posted a car selfie post her vote.

    Photo Credit : Kylie Jenner's instagram

  • 12 / 12
    Kate Hudson shared a hilarious pic of herself and encouraged her fans to vote.

    Photo Credit : Kate Hudson's instagram

