Happy Birthday Nicki Minaj: Rapper's 6 photos that prove nobody can slay quirky poses like her

Nicki Minaj is the most accomplished singer/rapper in the history of Hollywood music. She is regarded as one of the greatest performers of all time. The rapper is hailed as the "Queen of Rap" and is widely acknowledged as one of the top female rappers in the world. She has topped the list as the seventh most successful woman throughout the years, indicating her success. The 39-year-old, who is renowned for her curvaceous figure, often impresses followers with her social media photos. Every now and again, the stunning model goes to her official account to display her figure in amusing poses. On her 39th birthday, we have lined up 6 Instagram posts of her with beautiful poses which prove she is the best poser.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
The pop sensation knows just how to nail this look and pose perfectly. Here's proof!
Photo Credit : Nicki Minaj Instagram
The diva, who is an Instagram phenomenon in her own right, continues to share sexy snaps on the photo-sharing site.
With this pose and new hair, Nicki left us gushing all over her. Don't you think so?
The rapper is the epitome of effortlessly sexy, and her photos never fail to convey that.
With her beauty and flair, the bikini babe has captivated her admirers. Nicki's curvy form and gorgeous pose never fail to inspire us to achieve bikini body goals.
Her steamy uploads are often breaking the internet and for all the right reasons!