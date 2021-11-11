From Matthew McConaughey to Nicki Minaj, these celebs are controversially against COVID vaccination

1 / 6

Anti vaxx celebs

While most celebrities are rallying to get their fans and the world population vaccinated against COVID-19, some celebrities aren’t fully sold on the concoction. Even though the vaccines are approved by FDA and WHO, there are some celebrities who believe the dose to be unnecessary if not harmful. From Nicki Minaj to Jim Carrey and even Jessica Beil, here are the celebs who are anti-vaxxers.

Photo Credit : Getty Images