Nicole Kidman Birthday: 6 red carpet looks of the actress that prove her style is timeless

    Happy Birthday Nicole Kidman

    Happy Birthday Nicole Kidman

    Nicole Kidman has been providing stunning red carpet looks since she walked out in an iconic chartreuse chinoiserie John Galliano for Dior gown at the 1997 Oscars, putting her on multiple best-dressed lists. The Oscar-winning Australian actress has never been hesitant to take a sartorial risk, whether it's in a red Balenciaga gown with a stunning huge bow or a glittering Gucci gown with feathered parrots. Kidman is absolutely on the pulse when it comes to fashion, nailing everything from street style to red carpet dresses. On her 55th birthday today, let's take a look back at some of her red carpet moments that prove her style is timeless.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Sequin Stunner

    Sequin Stunner

    Going green! The actress looked absolutely radiant in a sequin emerald and aquamarine gown from Etro’s Spring Summer 2022 collection at the Being the Ricardos premiere in Sydney, Australia.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Fairytale Flair

    Fairytale Flair

    The actress dazzled at the Being the Ricardos Los Angeles premiere in December 2021, wearing a tulle Armani Privé gown.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    All About Elegance

    All About Elegance

    The Nine Perfect Strangers star looked sleek and sophisticated at the Being the Ricardos premiere in December 2021.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Lady in Red

    Lady in Red

    Kidman blew Us away at the 2020 Golden Globes, making a bold statement in a strapless Versace number, which she paired with a gold bag.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Business Special

    Business Special

    Stunning in a menswear-inspired Yves Saint Laurent suit and tie, the actress rocked the red carpet at the Bombshell premiere in 2019.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

    Blue Bell

    Blue Bell

    Nicole topped many best dressed lists in her sweetheart-neck, cobalt column gown by Armani Privé at the 2018 Oscars.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images