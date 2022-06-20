Nicole Kidman Birthday: 6 red carpet looks of the actress that prove her style is timeless

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman has been providing stunning red carpet looks since she walked out in an iconic chartreuse chinoiserie John Galliano for Dior gown at the 1997 Oscars, putting her on multiple best-dressed lists. The Oscar-winning Australian actress has never been hesitant to take a sartorial risk, whether it's in a red Balenciaga gown with a stunning huge bow or a glittering Gucci gown with feathered parrots. Kidman is absolutely on the pulse when it comes to fashion, nailing everything from street style to red carpet dresses. On her 55th birthday today, let's take a look back at some of her red carpet moments that prove her style is timeless.

Photo Credit : Getty Images