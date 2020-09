1 / 6

Everything to know about Brad Pitt's rumoured GF Nicole Poturalski

Brad Pitt is currently one of the most talked about celebrities. His love life has been creating a huge buzz lately. If reports are to be believed, Brad has been secretly dating model Nicole Poturalski for the past nine months. Reportedly, they might have been an item since November 2019. As reported by Us Weekly, Brad and Nicole looked flirty at Kanye West's opera performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles in photos published by the Daily Mail around the same time. The rumoured couple recently jet-setted to the South of France. The actor whisked off his ladylove to his and Angelina Jolie's wedding venue, Château Miraval. Also, as per reports, Brad doesn't care what Angelina thinks about him taking his new girlfriend to the wedding spot. Previously, Brad was linked to Arrested Development actress Alia Shawkat. She even made it clear that they were just friends. Well, as Brad and Nicole's romance heats up, take a look at some of her interesting and unknown facts.

Photo Credit : Getty Images/Instagram