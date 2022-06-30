Nicole Scherzinger Birthday: 6 STUNNING looks from the lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls

Nicole Scherzinger turns 44! The X Factor judge first rose to fame with her girl group Pussycat Dolls. Scherzinger was the lead singer in the group which soon became the best-selling girl group of all time. But the glory came to an end when the group resolved in 2009. Afterwards, the singer ventured into reality Tv competitions, starting with Dancing with the Stars and made her way up to the judges' panel. Though the group decided to reunite for a world tour, the pandemic got in the way in 2020 and postponed the whole show which led to total cancellation. Scherzinger has been teasing her solo comeback this year as fans are looking forward to the queen being back on stage once again. But her music is not the only thing fans appreciate about her, Scherzinger has always impressed all with her iconic fashion. Check out some of her best looks from red carpets so far.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
At the 2020 Pre-GRAMMY Gala, the singer stunned all in her all-white look paired effortlessly with simple jewellery and a flowy ponytail.
Scherzinger channelled the beach with her flower co-ord at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards. She accompanied her outfit with wavy hair to go perfectly with the breezy vibe.
Scherzinger pulled out her most-disco look as she dropped all jaws in her silver sequin jumpsuit that perfectly fitted her body. The plunging neckline of the outfit elevated the oomph of the look and completed her shiny aesthetic.
Exuding boss vibes, Scherzinger opted for a white suit and skirt. The thigh-high slit of the skirt went well with the shimmery material of her crop top. The singer brought her look together with her short bob and neutral make-up.
Showing off her chic outfit, the singer donned this neutral colour co-ord. The wide-legged pant helped Scherzinger elevate the simple look. Additionally, she opted for neutral make-up to match the tone of the outfit.
Scherzinger looked like an actual queen in her stunning reflective gown. The cut of the dress accentuated her perfect figure and was paired impeccably with her sleek hair and dark make-up.
