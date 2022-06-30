Nicole Scherzinger Birthday: 6 STUNNING looks from the lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Nicole Scherzinger

Nicole Scherzinger turns 44! The X Factor judge first rose to fame with her girl group Pussycat Dolls. Scherzinger was the lead singer in the group which soon became the best-selling girl group of all time. But the glory came to an end when the group resolved in 2009. Afterwards, the singer ventured into reality Tv competitions, starting with Dancing with the Stars and made her way up to the judges' panel. Though the group decided to reunite for a world tour, the pandemic got in the way in 2020 and postponed the whole show which led to total cancellation. Scherzinger has been teasing her solo comeback this year as fans are looking forward to the queen being back on stage once again. But her music is not the only thing fans appreciate about her, Scherzinger has always impressed all with her iconic fashion. Check out some of her best looks from red carpets so far.

Photo Credit : Getty Images