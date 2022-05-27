5 dresses to steal from Nidhhi Agerwal's wardrobe for the party night

1 / 5

Nidhhi Agerwal's steal worthy party outfits

Nidhhi Agerwal is a fresh face in Tollywood and has already made her mark, and signalled that she is here to stay for a long time. Having made her debut in Bollywood with Munna Michael, Nidhhi Agerwal found success in Tollywood. Nidhhi’s first two films in Tollywood were with the Akkineni brothers Naga Chaitanya and Akhil in the movies Savyasachi and Mr. Majnu, respectively. However, Nidhhi shot into the limelight with the superhit movie iSmart Shankar in which she played the role of a scientist. Nidhhi Agerwal also sets major fashion goals. Be it western or traditional, she is known to turn heads with every look. Nidhhi gives a personal touch to anything she wears, whether it’s a saree or a casual look, and makes everyone fall in love with her. However, we got our eyes on her party dress collection which is perfect and steal-worthy if you want to be the show stopper of the night. Take a look

Photo Credit : Nidhhi Agerwal Instagram