5 mesmerising PHOTOS of Nidhhi Agerwal that deserves your attention

Nidhhi Agerwal is a beautiful actress who made her Telugu debut with Savyasachi opposite Naga Chaitanya in 2018. The actress soon became one of the most sought after actresses in Telugu cinema. She received huge success in 2019 with the Ram Pothineni starrer and Puri Jagannadh directorial iSmart Shankar. The actress charms her fans with her onscreen aura and glamorous dance moves every time she is on the big screen.
Not just films, Nidhhi enjoys a huge fan following on social media and often shares glimpses of her day-to-day life with her fans. If one looks at Nidhhi’s Instagram feed, all we can see is her mesmerising picture, funky poses and hilarious captions, which garner the attention of millions. On that note, let's take a look at some of Nidhhi's breathtaking pics.
Photo Credit : Nidhhi Agerwal Instagram
Nidhhi Agerwal slips into an orange sequin dress, to raise the hotness quotient right on point. The actress’s bare makeup with a toned body makes fans go all frenzy.
Nidhhi looks every bit of beauty in this pink furry co-ord outfit. This picture of Nidhhi in a pink co-ord, white furry jacket and silver heels is a wholesome bliss to the eyes.
Nidhhi Agerwal in a black saree gives ‘The Desi Girl’ vibes. The actress in black saree and blouse with smoky eyes, pink lipstick and straight hair is what defines beautiful.
A black outfit can never go wrong and Nidhhi Agerwal proves it. The mesmerising look of Nidhhi in a skinned tank top and shorts with flowy straight hair and nude make up added that extra oomph to her appearance in this picture.
