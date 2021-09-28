5 PHOTOS of Nidhhi Agerwal in different saree looks that will leave you spellbound

Nidhhi Agerwal is a fresh face in Tollywood and has already made her mark, and signalled that she is here to stay for a long time. Having made her debut in Bollywood with Munna Michael, Nidhhi Agerwal found success in Tollywood. Nidhhi’s first two films in Tollywood were with the Akkineni brothers Naga Chaitanya and Akhil in the movies Savyasachi and Mr. Majnu, respectively. But Nidhhi gained widespread popularity after her role in the superhit movie iSmart Shankar.
Nidhhi Agerwal is known for her sartorial choices, which are so perfect. Be it slaying a saree or acing a casual look, Niddhi adds a touch of herself and makes everyone fall in love with her. While the actress is someone, who can fit into any outfit beautifully, we are totally floored over her saree look, which is elegant yet sexy. They give a modern touch, which is set well for today's generation. Take a look at Niddhi's best saree look:
Photo Credit : Nidhhi Agerwal Instagram
Nidhhi Agerwal raises the temperature high as she slipped into a simple floral printed pastel pink saree with a sleeveless blouse. The right amount of classy touch.
Nidhhi looks gorgeous in a traditional pattu saree and gold jewellery.
Nidhhi shines bright in a yellow net saree and one strap blouse. She looks nothing less than a sunflower with a happy bright smile in this saree.
Nidhhi makes sure to add a touch of a modern twist to her saree looks and this ruffle belt saree look is a perfect example of that.