5 PHOTOS of Nidhhi Agerwal in different saree looks that will leave you spellbound

Nidhhi Agerwal is a fresh face in Tollywood and has already made her mark, and signalled that she is here to stay for a long time. Having made her debut in Bollywood with Munna Michael, Nidhhi Agerwal found success in Tollywood. Nidhhi’s first two films in Tollywood were with the Akkineni brothers Naga Chaitanya and Akhil in the movies Savyasachi and Mr. Majnu, respectively. But Nidhhi gained widespread popularity after her role in the superhit movie iSmart Shankar. Nidhhi Agerwal is known for her sartorial choices, which are so perfect. Be it slaying a saree or acing a casual look, Niddhi adds a touch of herself and makes everyone fall in love with her. While the actress is someone, who can fit into any outfit beautifully, we are totally floored over her saree look, which is elegant yet sexy. They give a modern touch, which is set well for today's generation. Take a look at Niddhi's best saree look:

