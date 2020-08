1 / 6

Nidhhi Agerwal Birthday Special

Nidhhi Agerwal is one of the popular actresses in the entertainment industry. She has been a part of Hindi and Telugu films and has carved a niche for herself in the industry. The actress made her Bollywood debut in 2017 with Sabbir Khan's Munna Michael. She shared screen space with Tiger Shroff in the same. Apart from Munna Michael, her other films include iSmart Shankar, Mr. Majnu, and Savyasachi. Earlier, in one of her Instagram posts, Nidhhi wrote, "I have always been obsessed with cinema, becoming an actor was an impossible dream coming from nowhere. It took me a lot of courage and ofcourse being crazy to think I could actually become one and leave home to pursue my dream. I have defied a lot of family, friends, critics, naysayers along the way. From leaving my comfort zone to performing everyday and working on myself to getting better each day. I have faced so many big and small defy moments and come out stronger. And today I feel the strongest I have ever been." On the personal side, Nidhhi is very active on social media. During the lockdown, she has been keeping her fans entertained to the fullest. From sharing her stunning photos to mesmerising selfies and family moments to childhood pictures and more, Nidhhi's social media posts are a delight to her fans and followers. The beautiful actress turns a year older today. And on the occasion of her birthday, check out her adorable childhood photos.

