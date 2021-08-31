Photos of Nidhhi Agerwal to prove she is an absolute diva

1 / 5

The diva in sequin saree

Nidhhi Agerwal is a fresh face in Tollywood and has already made her mark, and signalled that she is here to stay for a long time. Having made her debut in Bollywood with Munna Michael, Nidhhi Agerwal found success in Tollywood. Nidhhi’s first two films in Tollywood were with the Akkineni brothers Naga Chaitanya and Akhil in the movies Savyasachi and Mr. Majnu, respectively. However, Nidhhi shot into the limelight with the superhit movie iSmart Shankar in which she plays the role of a scientist. Nidhhi Agerwal charms her fans with her onscreen aura and glamorous dance moves every time she is on the big screen. Not just films, if one looks at Nidhhi’s Instagram feed, all we can see is her mesmerising picture, funky poses and hilarious captions, which garner the attention of millions. Let's take a look at mesmerizing photos of Nidhhi at her utmost best.

Photo Credit : Nidhhi Agerwal Instagram