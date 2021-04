1 / 8

Television actors turned Bollywood stars

The Hindi entertainment industry is one of the biggest industries in the world. Bollywood is always giving people from every nook and corner the chance to showcase their talent on-screen. Every actor aims at ultimately becoming a Bollywood star one day. There are artists who do some amazing work on-screen in television series and receive a lot of popularity and appreciation due to it. Bollywood is always welcoming towards new talent. As television actors venture into the Bollywood industry, they surprise fans with their performances as they get more opportunities to play different kinds of characters on the big screen as compared to television. There have been many actors who have made a successful career in the television industry but then left it and made their Bollywood debut when they felt the “time was right”. Here are the names of some of the successful Bollywood actors who actually started their acting career by appearing on the television. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Instagram