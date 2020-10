1 / 7

Bella twins most stylish looks

The Bella Twins have never failed to amuse their fans. From making adorable videos to their fun posts on social media, the duo makes sure that their followers and fans are always entertained. Now Nikki Bella and Brie Bella are making headlines yet again! Well, the duo just dropped a preview clip of their upcoming season 6 of their show Total Bellas and fans can't keep calm. The 6th season of the show will be documenting the twins' pregnancy journeys as Brie Bella prepares to welcome her second child with Daniel Bryan, and Nikki Bella and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev await their first. In the preview clip of the new season—begins with Brie narrating, "We feel the same, our cravings are the same,"—the former WWE Superstars can be seen going to doctor's appointments, comparing bumps and, as always, teasing each other. Recently the duo shared how the pandemic affected their pregnancy, Nikki and Brie shared their honest experiences. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Nikki confided that she hadn't imagined that her first pregnancy would be like this! "I had a really important ultrasound appointment and Artem couldn't come. I had to go by myself. I was literally in the car, crying. I was like, 'Just walk in, you're fine,'" Nikki shared. 2020 seems to be a great year professionally and personally for the two sisters. Today we have these snaps of the Bella sisters which raises the bar of the style. Check them out.

Photo Credit : getty images