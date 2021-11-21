Nikki Bella & Brie Bella Birthday: 6 FASCINATING facts about The Bella Twins that will leave you impressed

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella celebrate their birthday on November 21 and as The Bella Twins turn 38, we share with you some of the most interesting facts about the professional wrestlers that you must know. Both sisters signed with WWE in 2007. The duo worked together as a team and won the WWE Divas Championship in 2012. The sisters were also featured in the reality show titled Total Divas. This year has been special for Nikki and Brie since the duo were recently inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 2020 class. The twins were born in San Diego and raised in Arizona. The duo moved to Los Angeles during their younger years in search of modeling and acting opportunities. Nikki and Brie started off with odd jobs including cocktail waitressing at the Mondrian Hotel. Their first break on Television happened on the Fox reality show Meet My Folks. Later the duo was also selected to be the World Cup Twins for Budweiser. Over the years,the twins have become household names but they had a rather modest start before becoming well-known as professional wrestlers.
Photo Credit : Getty Images
Born sixteen minutes apart, Nikki is the older one among the sisters but, of course, this minor time difference doesn't matter considering if you've watched the duo on their reality show, you know how similar the two are when it comes to other stuff as well, apart from their appearances.
Apart from being professional wrestlers themselves, Nikki and Brie Bella also have other big connections in the WWE. While Nikki is married to American professional wrestler, Bryan Danielson, her sister was previously engaged to John Cena. Not only that, their stepfather is John Laurinaitis who is married to their mother, Kathy Laurinaitis since 2016.
Not many know that the Bella Twins had tried out for the WWE Diva Search back in 2006 but unfortunately were unsuccessful in getting selected at the time. The Diva Search winner in 2006 was Layla El.
The Bella Twins apart from wrestling and reality shows, also have their own beauty line called Nicole + Brizee. Apart from this, the duo famously also run their own podcast which is a go-to for their fans.
The Bella Twins were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year and during the same, Nikki Bella also thanked ex-fiance, John Cena, in her speech. She said, "To John, thank you for teaching me a lot about this business and truly helping me find my fearless side."