Nikki Bella & Brie Bella Birthday: 6 FASCINATING facts about The Bella Twins that will leave you impressed

1 / 6

The Bella Twins' first jobs

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella celebrate their birthday on November 21 and as The Bella Twins turn 38, we share with you some of the most interesting facts about the professional wrestlers that you must know. Both sisters signed with WWE in 2007. The duo worked together as a team and won the WWE Divas Championship in 2012. The sisters were also featured in the reality show titled Total Divas. This year has been special for Nikki and Brie since the duo were recently inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 2020 class. The twins were born in San Diego and raised in Arizona. The duo moved to Los Angeles during their younger years in search of modeling and acting opportunities. Nikki and Brie started off with odd jobs including cocktail waitressing at the Mondrian Hotel. Their first break on Television happened on the Fox reality show Meet My Folks. Later the duo was also selected to be the World Cup Twins for Budweiser. Over the years,the twins have become household names but they had a rather modest start before becoming well-known as professional wrestlers.

Photo Credit : Getty Images