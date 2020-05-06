Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Nikki Bella
/
Nikki Bella: From posing with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to touristing; Check out these snaps from her India trip

Nikki Bella: From posing with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to touristing; Check out these snaps from her India trip

Check out these photos of WWE fame star wrestler Nikki Bella when she came to visit India and made countless memories in the country and fell in love with India.
5068 reads Mumbai Updated: May 6, 2020 03:57 pm
  • 1 / 11
    Check out these photos of the WWE star in India

    Check out these photos of the WWE star in India

    Nikki Bella has left the world shocked with her new book. The WWE wrestler has recently confirmed that while she was still in high school when she was sexually assaulted twice. This startling revelation was made in her new autobiography, Incomparable, which released on 5 May 2020. Despite that, Nikki Bella never told anyone about what happened until she published her book, not even her mother. The celebrity who is currently pregnant surprised us again last month when she celebrated the return of WrestleMania by slipping into her iconic two-piece outfit. Wearing her red lace-up bra top with the word “Fearless” on it as well as a matching pair of short shorts, Nikki showed off her growing baby bump while she recreated her classic entrance moves in twin sister Brie Bella’s kitchen, who is is also expecting a baby. The wrestler's social media is full of interesting content and she shared a nostalgia post about her trip to India recently. Today, have a look at these pictures of Nikki's trip to India.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Nikki enjoying the Indian heat with those sunnies

    Nikki enjoying the Indian heat with those sunnies

    The wrestler came to India in the year 2007 for a commercial shoot.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    Making new friends in the country

    Making new friends in the country

    Nikki and her sister were in India for 11 days and tried to explore the country as much as they could to enjoy the beauty of the country.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    Creating memories

    Creating memories

    Capturing pretty moments in the beautiful city with a can of cold drink.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    Queen feels

    Queen feels

    The wrestler in enjoying her ride on an antique swing.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 11
    Visiting iconic places with closest pals

    Visiting iconic places with closest pals

    Keeping these pictures as a souvenir for life.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    Can never get enough of those warm hugs

    Can never get enough of those warm hugs

    We met so many incredible and unforgettable people on that trip to Bollywood. We hope to return one day to officially meet our India Bella Army shared Nikki.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    Late night shopping sessions

    Late night shopping sessions

    A peace out sign is a must post all the rush!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    Getting in touch with your spiritual self

    Getting in touch with your spiritual self

    Nikki gets clicked beautifully in this frame as she adores the architecture of a temple.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    One with the travel buddy

    One with the travel buddy

    These two Bella sisters never fail to entertain us with their social media. Here we can see them posing post a visit to a temple.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    Doesn't this pic scream glamour?

    Doesn't this pic scream glamour?

    'A flashback to 2007 when @thebriebella and I went to Mumbai, India for 11 days to film a commercial with @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb we fell in love with India, their culture, their food, their love and light.' shared Nikki.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

Aaradhya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan\'s father and daughter moments in THESE photos are priceless
Aaradhya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's father and daughter moments in THESE photos are priceless
Gigi Hadid: Studying Criminal Psychology to her real name; Check interesting facts about Zayn Malik\'s partner
Gigi Hadid: Studying Criminal Psychology to her real name; Check interesting facts about Zayn Malik's partner
Samantha Akkineni & Naga Chaitanya: Here are the romantic captions the South star couple wrote for each other
Samantha Akkineni & Naga Chaitanya: Here are the romantic captions the South star couple wrote for each other
Mira Rajput: Have you seen THESE childhood photos of Shahid Kapoor\'s wife? Check them out
Mira Rajput: Have you seen THESE childhood photos of Shahid Kapoor's wife? Check them out
Tara Sutaria: From satin to classic black; Check out these uber cool dresses donned by the talented actor
Tara Sutaria: From satin to classic black; Check out these uber cool dresses donned by the talented actor
Allu Arjun and Ram Charan: Check out the photos of the South stars which prove they are the coolest cousins
Allu Arjun and Ram Charan: Check out the photos of the South stars which prove they are the coolest cousins

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement