Nikki Bella: From posing with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to touristing; Check out these snaps from her India trip

Check out these photos of the WWE star in India

Nikki Bella has left the world shocked with her new book. The WWE wrestler has recently confirmed that while she was still in high school when she was sexually assaulted twice. This startling revelation was made in her new autobiography, Incomparable, which released on 5 May 2020. Despite that, Nikki Bella never told anyone about what happened until she published her book, not even her mother. The celebrity who is currently pregnant surprised us again last month when she celebrated the return of WrestleMania by slipping into her iconic two-piece outfit. Wearing her red lace-up bra top with the word “Fearless” on it as well as a matching pair of short shorts, Nikki showed off her growing baby bump while she recreated her classic entrance moves in twin sister Brie Bella’s kitchen, who is is also expecting a baby. The wrestler's social media is full of interesting content and she shared a nostalgia post about her trip to India recently. Today, have a look at these pictures of Nikki's trip to India.

Photo Credit : Instagram