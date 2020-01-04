PHOTOS: Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev get ENGAGED: The couple's romantic moments scream of endless love

1 / 10

Nikki and Artem's romantic moments

Here is a good news for all the WWE star Nikki Bella's fans as the wrestler is now engaged to her longtime boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev. The Total Bellas star recently took to her Instagram and shared beautiful photos from the romantic proposal which actually took place in November. Nikki captioned the photos as, "Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!" The choreographer shared the same photos and wrote a sweet note for his ladylove. He wrote, "You are the best thing that has ever happened to me. So excited for what's to come I love you more than anything and thank you for saying Yes." How cute is that! Congratulatory messages are pouring in for the couple. For the uninitiated, Artem and Nikki first met on the sets of Dancing with the Stars. The stunning diva was still engaged to WWE star John Cena at the time. However, things didn't work out between them and they called it quits. In March 2019, Nikki confirmed dating Artem and since then, it's been all about love. As we look forward to the couple's journey, check out their romantic and adorable moments.

Photo Credit : Getty Images