PHOTOS: Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev get ENGAGED: The couple's romantic moments scream of endless love

Here is a good news for all the WWE star Nikki Bella's fans as the wrestler is now engaged to her longtime boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev. As we look forward to the couple's journey, check out their romantic and adorable moments.
  • 1 / 10
    Nikki and Artem's romantic moments

    Nikki and Artem's romantic moments

    Here is a good news for all the WWE star Nikki Bella's fans as the wrestler is now engaged to her longtime boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev. The Total Bellas star recently took to her Instagram and shared beautiful photos from the romantic proposal which actually took place in November. Nikki captioned the photos as, "Excited for 2020 and the next decade with you @theartemc I said yes in France in November! We have been trying to keep it a secret but really wanted to share our excitement for the New Year!" The choreographer shared the same photos and wrote a sweet note for his ladylove. He wrote, "You are the best thing that has ever happened to me. So excited for what's to come I love you more than anything and thank you for saying Yes." How cute is that! Congratulatory messages are pouring in for the couple. For the uninitiated, Artem and Nikki first met on the sets of Dancing with the Stars. The stunning diva was still engaged to WWE star John Cena at the time. However, things didn't work out between them and they called it quits. In March 2019, Nikki confirmed dating Artem and since then, it's been all about love. As we look forward to the couple's journey, check out their romantic and adorable moments.

    Photo Credit : Getty Images

  • 2 / 10
    Engaged

    Engaged

    Nikki shared this beautiful pic on her Instagram wherein she can be seen flaunting her engagement ring.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    With her Coco

    With her Coco

    Find yourself someone who looks at you the way Nikki looks at Artem Chigvintsev.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Kiss of love

    Kiss of love

    How cute is this snap of the couple!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Love is in the air

    Love is in the air

    We are in love with this beautiful photo of the couple!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    Can't take their eyes off each other

    Can't take their eyes off each other

    Nikki captioned this snap with a black emoji.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Selfie on point

    Selfie on point

    "Goodbye kisses at one of my favourite places in Paris...," captioned Bella.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    Cuteness personified

    Cuteness personified

    Oh, this photo screams nothing but love!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    All things love

    All things love

    Nikki captioned this snap as, "All that I know Is you caught me at the right time. Keep me in you glow cause I'm having such a good time with you..."

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    The look of love

    The look of love

    "Lake Tahoe makes my soul smile and my inner child come out and play!", captioned the Total Bellas star.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

