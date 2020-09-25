Advertisement
Nikki Tamboli: Here are interesting facts about the Bigg Boss 14 contestant

Nikki Tamboli: Here are interesting facts about the Bigg Boss 14 contestant

Bigg Boss 14 will premiere from October 3, and so, we decided to bring to you interesting facts about South actor Nikki Tamboli, who will be seen in the reality show; Take a look
4432 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    Nikki Tamboli

    We are just a few days away from witnessing the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 14 as the reality show goes on air on October 3, 2020. Just like ever season, this season too, a list of contestants has been doing the rounds who are participating in the show. Looking at the tentative list of the participants of BB14, the names include Naina Singh, Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Eijaz Khan, Gia Manek, Neha Sharma and others. Now just like ever season, the final list of contestants will be revealed on the day of the premiere when Salman Khan introduces them but let us tell you that amidst the host of speculative names, two names that are confirmed include Nikki Tamboli and Kumar Sanu’s son. And so today, we decided to brief you about Nikki and share some unknown fact about her alongside sharing her photos because we know that all of the avid Bigg Boss lovers want to know every iota of detail about the contestants. To begin with, Nikki is a South Indian actress and a popular face of Tamil and Telugu Film industry

    Photo Credit : Nikki Tamboli Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    South star

    Born on August 21, 1996, Nikki Tamboli hails from Aurangabad, Maharashtra.

    Photo Credit : Nikki Tamboli Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    Diva

    24-years-old Nikki completed her schooling and graduation from Aurangabad, Maharashtra.

    Photo Credit : Nikki Tamboli Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    Sight to behold

    Since Nikki was inclined towards modelling, therefore, post-graduation, the South actress started her career as a model and was also seen in various television commercials

    Photo Credit : Nikki Tamboli Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Poser

    After modelling, Nikki ventured into the film industry and made her acting debut with Telugu film “Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu” co-starring Adith Arun

    Photo Credit : Nikki Tamboli Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    Bigg Boss 14 contestant

    Post her debut, Nikki was seen in films such as Kanchana 3, Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu and Thippara Meesam.

    Photo Credit : Nikki Tamboli Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    Breath of fresh air

    A few days back, Nikki Tamboli posted a mirror selfie on social media as she was seen getting ready for the shoot of her performance act on the premiere of BB14

    Photo Credit : Nikki Tamboli Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    South Diva

    As per reports, the 24-year-old actress is dating Mumbai based DJ Rohit Gida

    Photo Credit : Nikki Tamboli Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    Popular face of Tamil and Telugu Film industry

    The paps have spotted her often. Gida is well-known in Mumbai's music scene. He plays a lot in Bandra.

    Photo Credit : Nikki Tamboli Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    Instagram queen

    One look at Nikki's Instagram handle and we'd know that she loves to pose and click photos and she makes sure to keep updating her fans with her latest photos. From donning a bikini to wearing Indian attire, Nikki loves to wear experiment with her looks

    Photo Credit : Nikki Tamboli Instagram

