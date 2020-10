1 / 7

Nikki Tamboli's stylish looks in floral outfits

It's been just a few days but Bigg Boss 14 contestants are creating buzz for many reasons. From Nikki Tamboli's fight with Shehzad Deol, Rahul Vaidya and Pavitra Punia's spat to Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar's huge tiff, contestants including seniors are making news everyday. Talking about Nikki Tamboli, in particular, she is one of the most talked about contestants right now. From her fights with fellow contestants to great camaraderie with Sidharth Shukla, Nikki Tamboli is currently the talk of town for many reasons. Yesterday, Sidharth gave immunity to Nikki Tamboli after she impressed him during a task. In tonight's episode, Nikki will have to fight to keep her immunity safe. As shown in the promo, housemates are seen destroying her makeup products and more in order to take away her immunity. Fans are eagerly looking forward to the upcoming episode. Apart from her performance inside the house, Nikki is winning hearts with her stylish looks as well. Going by her social media posts, Nikki's love for floral outfits knows no bounds. We have collected her best looks in floral outfits that you should definitely check out.

Photo Credit : Nikki Tamboli Instagram