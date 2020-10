1 / 8

Nikki Tamboli's stunning saree looks

Nikki Tamboli is one of the most talked about contestants of the Bigg Boss 14 house. She has been making news due to her equation with Jaan Kumar Sanu, fights with Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, and Nishant Singh Malkhani. For the uninitiated, during a recent nomination task, Nikki and Nishant got into a war of words. Going by the new promo, Nikki and Jaan will get into an argument over the actress' growing bond with Rahul Vaidya. Nikki and Jaan's friendship has been creating a huge buzz for a long time. It'll be interesting to see what happens next. For the unversed, Tamboli began her career as a model and later ventured into acting. The actress made her acting debut with the Telugu film 'Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu'. She was also seen in Thippara Meesam and Kanchana 3. She enjoys a great fan following on social media. Going by her social media posts, one can say that she has an impeccable sense of style. The beautiful actress loves to wear what she likes. When it comes to sarees, she knows how to slay. Having said that, here are some of her stunning looks in sarees.

Photo Credit : Nikki Tamboli Instagram