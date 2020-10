1 / 8

Nikki Tamboli's mirror selfies

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 14 is creating a huge buzz everyday. Every contestant of the house from Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin, Abhinav Shukla to Nikki Tamboli, all are in the news for different reasons. Talking about Nikki Tamboli, in particular, she is one of the most talked about contestants of the Bigg Boss house. The actress' fights with fellow contestants recently took the internet by storm. In the latest episode of the show, housemates went on a hunger strike because of Nikki's stubborn attitude. While calling for the 7 daily items, Nikki demanded two items which didn't go down well with the other contestants. The housemates then stood up against her saying she needs to think about others as well. Though some members of the house tried to make her understand, she refused to give up. Finally, senior Sidharth Shukla convinced Nikki to let go so that others can eat and she finally gave up. That's not all! Fans are even talking about Nikki and Sidharth's friendship. Nikki and Shukla's sizzling chemistry during a recent task is also making a huge buzz. As we look forward to watching her in Bigg Boss' upcoming episodes, take a look at her stunning mirror selfies.

Photo Credit : Nikki Tamboli Instagram