Nikki Tamboli's impeccable style will leave you impressed

As Bigg Boss 14 is here, fans of the show are already impatient about the show's 14th season after the grand premiere. Salman Khan, who has hosted the show since 2010 is returning as a host for Bigg Boss 14, is reportedly getting paid a bomb for the popular reality show. However, he stated that he is happy to cut it down given the COVID 19 pandemic and wants others to get paid. Until now the contestants who have entered the show are Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malkani, Pavitra Punia, Nikki Tamboli, Sara Gurpal, Rahul Vaidya, and Jaan Kumar Sanu. Bigg Boss has never failed to amuse its viewers with its high dose of entertainment and drama by the contestants and their contrasting personalities. The successful reality show started in the year 2006 when Bigg Boss first debuted in India in Hindi, hosted by Arshad Warsi the show was unbelievably popular and gained a lot of viewership. The engagement was so high that the franchise was extended in Kannada, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi and Malayalam as of 2018. The third season of Bigg Boss Telugu is soon to start with mega south star Akkineni Nagarjuna hosting the show. Bigg Boss 14 Hindi, on the other hand, is expected to start soon with Superstar Salman Khan as the host yet again. Salman Khan has hosted 10 seasons of the infamous show and the actor brings in his charisma and charm to the show with his witty questions and one on one conversations with the participants of the show. One of the most searched contestants of the show even before it premiered was South actress Nikki Tamboli. Today we have few of her most stylish looks just for your eyes. Have a look.

Photo Credit : Nikki Tamboli's instagram