KKK11: From slaying bikini looks to rocking stylish garbs; Inside Nikki Tamboli’s Cape Town wardrobe

Nikki Tamboli’s Breathtaking PICS from KKK 11 sets

The beautiful Nikki Tamboli is known for her bold style and fashion statements. The South beauty got instant fame and recognition with her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 14. Though the actress could not win the popular show, she managed to win hearts with her straightforward nature and her utter beauty. Nikki was among the most popular contestants. The model is known for her roles in films like Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu, Kanchana 3, and Thipparaa Meesam. She was also the second runner-up of the popular reality TV show BB 14. Nikki is now all set to her adventures side as she is one of the contestants in the TV reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. The model-actor is currently in Cape Town shooting for the same. Amidst this, she has also been breaking the internet with her stunning photos. From showing off her bold bikini avatars to nailing stylish outfits, Nikki has been giving us major style goals lately. She has been constantly sharing her breathtaking photos on her Instagram handle, leaving everyone in awe of her impeccable fashion sense. Needless to say, her wardrobe for KKK 11 has an outfit for every occasion. Take a look at Nikki Tamboli’s best looks from KKK 11 set.

Photo Credit : Nikki Tamboli Instagram