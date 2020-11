1 / 7

Desi Looks from Nikki Tamboli to inspire you for Diwali

Nikki Tamboli is one of the most powerful contestants in Bigg Boss 14. The 24-year-old actress recently made headlines during a task inside the house. During an activity where pairs of contestants were made, each pair had to sit on a spaceship-created area and then debate as to why one should be safe and in the green zone of the house, while the other should be nominated and be restricted in the red zone. A mask on the table would decide their fate. As per the red, yellow and green signals, the contestants have to ensure that they retain the mask in their hand to make their way into the green zone. Nikki shared that Rahul isn't entertaining and is even slower, so she deserves to be safe from elimination and she hides her mask inside her pants. Rahul and Pavitra Punia called her act as 'dirty'. Bigg Boss has never failed to amuse its viewers with its high dose of entertainment and drama by the contestants and their contrasting personalities. The successful reality show started in the year 2006 when Bigg Boss first debuted in India in Hindi hosted by Arshad Warsi; the show was became very popular and gained a lot of viewership. The engagement was so high that the franchise was extended in Kannada, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi and Malayalam. Nikki has been making more headlines than any other contestant on BB14 with her controversies. Today, we have these Indian looks of the actress which can inspire you for Diwali.

Photo Credit : Nikki Tamboli's instagram