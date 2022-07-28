Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Birthday: 6 must-watch projects by the Game of Thrones actor

1 / 7

Happy Birthday Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau turns 52! The Danish actor and producer is best known for playing the role of Jaime Lannister in the iconic HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones. Nikolaj has been recognised by not only fans of the series but has also won acclaim from the critics as he has been nominated for an Emmy Award a total of two times, thanks to his amazing acting prowess as Jaime Lannister. Scroll down further to check out some of Nikolaj Coster-Waldau's best work on screen so far.

Photo Credit : Getty Images