Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Birthday: 6 must-watch projects by the Game of Thrones actor

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau turns 52! The Danish actor and producer is best known for playing the role of Jaime Lannister in the iconic HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones. Nikolaj has been recognised by not only fans of the series but has also won acclaim from the critics as he has been nominated for an Emmy Award a total of two times, thanks to his amazing acting prowess as Jaime Lannister. Scroll down further to check out some of Nikolaj Coster-Waldau's best work on screen so far.
The 2017 crime drama film casts Nikolaj as Jacob Harlon, the main character. The story follows "Jacob Harlon, a former businessman and convicted criminal, tries to adjust to his new life in prison by becoming part of a gang. However, when he gets out on parole, the violent lifestyle follows him."
This newly released Netflix film is based on the true story of Danish explorer Ejnar Mikkelsen who is played by Nikolaj. The plot reads, "In 1909, two explorers fight to survive after they're left behind while on a Denmark expedition in ice-covered Greenland."
Taking on the role of Jaime Lannister, Nikolaj has created a permanent space as an actor in the industry. Meanwhile, the synopsis for the series reads, "Nine noble families wage war against each other in order to gain control over the mythical land of Westeros. Meanwhile, a force is rising after millenniums and threatens the existence of living men."
With a star-studded cast, Nikolaj essays the character of Rayburn Swanson. The plot follows "a reformed hunter and a female sheriff get caught in a deadly game of cat and mouse when they set out to track a killer who may have kidnapped his daughter five years earlier."
This 2013 sci-fi action film saw the actor take on the role of Sykes in the Tom Cruise-led film. The story chronicles the life of "Jack Harper, a drone repairman stationed on Earth that has been ravaged by war with extraterrestrials, who questions his identity after rescuing the woman who keeps appearing in his dreams."
This Danish romance drama is a little different from what Nikolaj looks for in a project. It depicts the life of "a couple who sacrifices everything to achieve the highest possible accolade in the culinary world - a Michelin star."