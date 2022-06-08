5 Times Choti Sarrdaarni star Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia stole the limelight in gowns

Updated on Jun 08, 2022 07:16 PM IST   |  5.9K
   
    Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia gown look

    Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia gown look

    Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is a popular name in the telly industry and she came to the limelight with her show Choti Sarrdaarni. Her pairing with Avinesh Rekhi was highly appreciated by the audience and the duo enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The actress was seen in a traditional Punjabi look in the show, but she is very fashionable in the real life. Here are a few looks of the actress in beautiful gowns.

    Beige cutout design gown

    In the picture, the actress has sported a gorgeous off-shoulder layers gown with a pleated skirt design. There is a cutout design at the waist. She paired it with a high ponytail and beige heels.

    Red shimmery gown

    Choti Sarrdaarni's actress looks fashionable in the red off-shoulder straight gown. It has shimmery work all over it. She paired the look with nude lipstick and choker necklace.

    Ruffle detail high low gown

    Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia looks marvellous in the red off-shoulder net ruffle detailing gown. There are multiple layers for the graceful fall of the dress around the waist. She paired the look with a studded necklace and red lipstick.

    Lavender gown

    The actress looks charming in the off-shoulder lavender flared gown. There is floral embroidery all over the cloth. Her hair is partly tied up and her makeup is flawless.

    Peach gown

    The actress looks dreamy in the beautiful peach gown, which has intricate work on the top part. She paired the look with gold earrings and her hair was opened.

