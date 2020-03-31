Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia: Did you know that she is a lawyer? Check out these facts about Choti Sarrdaarni actor

1 / 8

Nimrit Ahluwalia's facts you never knew

Nimrit Ahluwalia is one hardworking star and why do we say that? Well, the actress has skillfully made a place in the hearts of millions with her stunning performance as the leading character of Meher in the hit TV serial Choti Sarrdaarni. Her social media is a grid full of her vibrant pictures and guess what apart from being a pretty face and a wonderful actress the actress is also a lawyer. Yes! You read it right. The 25-year-old started her acting opposite Avinesh Rekhi who is again another successful TV star. The young TV star has been giving us major fitness and balcony goals with her constantly updated social media pictures with her spending some time reading and has been giving is beauty goals with her sunkissed picture. Today have a look at these unknown facts about the young TV actress.

Photo Credit : Instagram