Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia: Did you know that she is a lawyer? Check out these facts about Choti Sarrdaarni actor



Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is not just a wonderful actress on TV but so much more, how ? Read on these facts about her to know more..
3113 reads Mumbai Updated: March 31, 2020 12:12 pm
    Nimrit Ahluwalia's facts you never knew

    

    Nimrit Ahluwalia is one hardworking star and why do we say that? Well, the actress has skillfully made a place in the hearts of millions with her stunning performance as the leading character of Meher in the hit TV serial Choti Sarrdaarni. Her social media is a grid full of her vibrant pictures and guess what apart from being a pretty face and a wonderful actress the actress is also a lawyer. Yes! You read it right. The 25-year-old started her acting opposite Avinesh Rekhi who is again another successful TV star. The young TV star has been giving us major fitness and balcony goals with her constantly updated social media pictures with her spending some time reading and has been giving is beauty goals with her sunkissed picture. Today have a look at these unknown facts about the young TV actress.

    The actress starred in hit music videos

    

    She featured in the music video Masstaani and Serious both were Punjabi songs.

    She is a trained jazz dancer

    

    Yes! she has got the stunning moves too.

    Swimming is her favourite thing to destress

    

    Her stress relief therapy is swimming.

    The actress is an active social worker

    

    The actress is actively involved in social work and has worked for human rights, Ministry of Women & Child Development, National Mission of Women Empowerment, UN Women, etc.

    She was excelled as a lawyer

    

    She has done internship with different law firms across the world and through her campus placement, she was placed at Howden Insurance in Mumbai.

    She wore several beauty pageants

    

    In 2018, she won the title of “Tiara Queen”. Also, she was named “Best In Evening Gown Wear” by TGPC.

    She has represented our country when she was in school

    

    In the year 2011, she was chosen by Asia-Europe foundation to represent India in a student exchange programs at Italy.

