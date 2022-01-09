Nina Dobrev Birthday: 6 PICS of the Love Hard star that prove she's the ultimate selfie QUEEN of Hollywood

1 / 6

Happy Birthday, Nina Dobrev!

Nina Dobrev has turned 33 years old today! The Vampire Diaries star has quite a social media presence as she flaunts her goofiest selfies and shares some of the most stunning photos of herself with her diehard fans. The actress rose to fame with her roles in The Vampire Diaries; Elena Gilbert and Katherine Pierce which became a hugely popular series worldwide. We have loved the trio comprising Ian Somerhalder, Paul Wesley and Nina Dobrev as they have been some of our biggest crushes from the iconic show! Recently, Nina has also starred in the movie Love Hard which has become a huge hit due to its easy-going plot and lovely characters. In her professional life, the actress has also stunned us with her amazing looks and dresses and fans have often discussed how Dobrev's style has changed over the years. She has managed to stun her ardent supporters and critics alike with her style sense and day-to-day robes. We also know her as a fun-loving spirit who never shies away from embracing her adorable side on-screen and off-screen. To celebrate her birthday, we have chosen some of her most iconic selfies which are proof of her sweet, silly and extremely cute nature. Take a look:

Photo Credit : Nina Dobrev Instagram