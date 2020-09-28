Advertisement
Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nishant Malkhani: Journey, Link Ups, Controversies; Everything to know about the actor

Nishant Malkhani is one of the popular actors in the TV industry. Today, take a look at the Bigg Boss 14 contestant's interesting facts.
    All you need to know about Nishant Malkhani

    Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 14 has been creating a lot of buzz lately for various reasons. The controversial show is back and all set to entertain the audience. This time, the celebrities who will be seen in the Bigg Boss house are Nishant Malkhani, Ribbhu Mehra, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Sanu, Shehzad Deol, Nikki Tamboli, Pavitra Punia, Naina Singh, Sneha Ullal, Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, Eijaz Khan, Gia Manek, Jasmin Bhasin, Sara Gurrpal and Shardul Pandit. Talking about Nishant Malkhani, in particular, he is one of the most popular actors in the TV industry. The actor is popular for playing the role of Anukalp Gandhi in Ram Milayi Jodi and Akshat Jindal in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. Time and again, Nishant has mentioned that he has struggled a lot to achieve success on his own terms. In an interview with Times of India, Nishant had revealed that he was in tears when he got the news of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega going off air during the lockdown. However, he said that he convinced himself that it's alright and it is a part of an actor's journey. Fans can now watch him in the Bigg Boss house. Speaking about fans, Nishant enjoys great popularity. He is super active on social media. From sharing his handsome selfies to photos with his co-stars, Nishant's social media posts are a treat to all his fans and followers. As we look forward to watching him in the Bigg Boss house, here's all you need to know about his journey, link ups and controversies.

    Diploma in acting

    As revealed by the actor, he did diploma in acting and it helped him become a better actor.

    First audition

    In an interview with Times of India, Nishant revealed that he was discovered by somebody in Kolkata and then he gave his first audition. His first audition gave him his first show, but it was not so easy after that.

    First show

    Nishant's first TV role was in the romantic drama Miley Jab Hum Tum. He later went on to star in Ram Milayi Jodi.

    Struggled for years

    In an interview with Times of India, he revealed that he struggled for 7-8 years till he got Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega.

    Films

    He made his film debut with Horror Story. He also starred in Bezubaan Ishq. He shared screen space with Mugdha Ghodse and Sneha Ullal in the same.

    Web show

    He played Raj in the web series Ragini MSS: Returns.

    Link Ups

    The actor has created buzz due to his love life multiple times. There were rumours that he was dating Sara Khan. He was also linked with his Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega co-star Kanika Mann.

    Controversy

    Nishant shared screen space with Riya Sen in Ragini MSS: Returns. Apparently, Riya pulled down his pants while shooting a sequence for the series and it didn't go down well with many. Riya was called out for doing so. Nishant later came out in support of Riya.

