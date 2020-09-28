Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nishant Malkhani: Journey, Link Ups, Controversies; Everything to know about the actor

1 / 9

All you need to know about Nishant Malkhani

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 14 has been creating a lot of buzz lately for various reasons. The controversial show is back and all set to entertain the audience. This time, the celebrities who will be seen in the Bigg Boss house are Nishant Malkhani, Ribbhu Mehra, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Sanu, Shehzad Deol, Nikki Tamboli, Pavitra Punia, Naina Singh, Sneha Ullal, Abhinav Shukla, Rubina Dilaik, Eijaz Khan, Gia Manek, Jasmin Bhasin, Sara Gurrpal and Shardul Pandit. Talking about Nishant Malkhani, in particular, he is one of the most popular actors in the TV industry. The actor is popular for playing the role of Anukalp Gandhi in Ram Milayi Jodi and Akshat Jindal in Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. Time and again, Nishant has mentioned that he has struggled a lot to achieve success on his own terms. In an interview with Times of India, Nishant had revealed that he was in tears when he got the news of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega going off air during the lockdown. However, he said that he convinced himself that it's alright and it is a part of an actor's journey. Fans can now watch him in the Bigg Boss house. Speaking about fans, Nishant enjoys great popularity. He is super active on social media. From sharing his handsome selfies to photos with his co-stars, Nishant's social media posts are a treat to all his fans and followers. As we look forward to watching him in the Bigg Boss house, here's all you need to know about his journey, link ups and controversies.

Photo Credit : Nishant Malkhani Instagram